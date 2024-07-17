Power poles, cables secured to ensure safe passage of kanwariyas, Muharram processions

The power discom in Greater Noida has secured its power infrastructure safe to ensure the safe passage of kanwariyas carrying Ganga water from July 22 as well as those taking part in Muharram processions on Wednesday, its officials said on Tuesday. Unsafe distribution transformers are being identified and covered with fences, to cut off any direct access. said NPCL officials. (HT Photo)

Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has been securing electric cables and poles by applying FRP (fibreglass reinforced plastic) paint and installing high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, to eliminate the risk of current leakage.

Additionally, danger signs and caution tapes were affixed on power poles, besides fencing around unsafe transformers, said officials.

“In an attempt to ensure the safety of people participating in Kanwar Yatra and Muharram processions, an exercise has been undertaken to secure the power infrastructure under the NPCL’s jurisdiction in Greater Noida. Unsafe distribution transformers are being identified and covered with fences, to cut off any direct access,” said Sarnath Ganguly, senior vice-president (operations), NPCL.

“Fibreglass reinforced plastic paint and high-density polyethylene pipes are being used on power cables and electric poles for eliminating possibilities of leakage,” he said.

Power discom officials said inspections were being conducted and as of Tuesday, 2,597 low-tension and high-tension poles and 228 transformers were covered under the safety drive.

“The three routes under Greater Noida -- NH-24 from Gaur City Chowk to Old Shiva temple (Surajpur), 130 metre road from Gaur City Chowk ​to Hazratpur Shiva temple, and LG Circle to Kanarsi Shiva temple — which ​are commonly used for taking out processions, are being thoroughly inspected,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha.

“Processions usually having huge sound equipment atop vehicles and these are at risk of coming in contact with overhead power cables, and live wires, leading to casualties. Efforts are being taken to sensitise people to follow the rule of keeping an all equipment to a 12 feet height, set by the district administration for all processions,” said Jha.