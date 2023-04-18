Body of woman who died while delivering baby recovered from Gzb home

Ghaziabad: The body of a 30-year-old woman was recovered by police from her rented house in DLF Colony in Ghaziabad on Monday. Police said during initial investigation, they found that the woman was pregnant and was alone in the house before she died due to complications during delivery.

The woman was identified as Priyanka Sarkar, who hailed from West Bengal, police said, adding that she was staying in the rented accommodation for the past one year and worked at a private firm.

“When the police broke open the main door of the house, they found both the woman and her baby lying dead. The baby was not properly delivered. We have informed her family members in West Bengal. Her immediate neighbours were also out of town. They returned on Monday and complained of foul smell emanating from the woman’s room and informed police,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

Police said they are yet to establish the marital status of the deceased woman.

“The woman’s body was found in a swollen state. There was no sign of intrusion in the house as the door was locked from the inside and the police had to break it open to get access. We will gather more details once the deceased woman’s family members arrive from West Bengal,” the ACP added.