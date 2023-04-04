Private hospital sealed in Ghaziabad following protest over death of patient

The Ghaziabad health department on Tuesday sealed a private hospital in Sahibabad until further orders after a 30-year-old patient died at the facility following a renal stone surgery, sparking protests and allegations of negligence on the part of hospital authorities.

Protest outside the private hospital in Shalimar Garden on Tuesday. Seeing the ruckus, doctors, hospital staff and other patients fled the hospital, police said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said they had to sent force from Sahibabad to disperse protesters while the doctors, hospital staff and other patients fled the hospital.

The incident was reported from a private hospital in Shalimar Garden where a patient, identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Pappu Colony, was admitted for a gall bladder stone and renal stone surgery about 15 days ago and again on Monday.

“I admitted my son to the hospital about 15 days ago and he underwent a gall bladder surgery and a kidney stone surgery five days later. He was admitted to the hospital again on Mondayafter he developed some complications and died late Monday. When we questioned the staff, they attacked us with baseball bats, hockey sticks and sharp-edged weapons,” Rohit’s father Leelu Parcha said in his police complaint.

Police said Parcha has named another man, who is believed to be a quack, in his complaint. Police said the family allegedly took Kumar to this person first and he allegedly “treated” Kumar for a few days. It was only later that Kumar was admitted to the Shalimar Garden hospital. Pracha in his complaint accused the staff and doctors of the private hospital of negligence.

“We have received their complaint and have forwarded it to the chief medical officer. After inquiry, suitable legal action will be initiated. The protesters were pacified but by then the hospital staff, doctors and even a few patients had fled the hospital. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and it will be conducted by a panel of doctors,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

The hospital authorities could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO), said he has sent a team to the hospital to gather details.

“The hospital was sealed and a proper inquiry will be conducted on the complaint given by the family of the deceased man,” the CMO said.

Dr Charan Singh, deputy CMO, who took up sealing of the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, said it was a 12-bed hospital.

“The hospital was sealed as per procedure and there was no staff, doctor or patient inside when we reached there. It seems they fled during the protest. The facility will remain sealed until further orders. The man died after a renal stone surgery and his family has alleged negligence on part of the hospital. The windowpanes of the hospital were damaged by protesters,” Dr Singh said.

