PVVNL vigilance drives detect meter tampering, overloads in Noida region

In an effort to curb electricity theft and promote responsible consumption, the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida conducted an awareness campaign across multiple locations on Thursday. Officials said the campaigns are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public vigilance, prevent theft and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. (HT Archives)

In the Noida Phase-2, Ghaziabad Road and Bhangel area, officials inspected 12 electricity premises and found irregularities in three of them. Two premises were involved in electricity theft in e-rickshaw charging setups, with 9 kVA and 16 kVA of unrecorded consumption. Another location was found running a 32 kVA load against the approved connection, officials said.

“Based on available evidence, legal action will be taken against all violators,” said Amit Tripathi, executive engineer, second, Noida, who also led the drive.

In the Dadri division, covering Dhoommanikpur and Chithahera areas, 68 premises were checked, of which 16 were found violating norms. In Chithahera, a consumer ran a 24 kVA load on a domestic connection, approved for only 8 kVA.

Probe revealed that consumptions went unrecorded due to meter tampering, officials added.

“Out of 68 premises checked, 16 were found with electricity irregularities, including cases of meter tampering and overloads. Action against these consumers is underway,” said Praveen Kumar Singh, executive engineer, Electricity Distribution Division – Dadri, PVVNL.

Both campaigns emphasised consumer awareness, urging users to pay their electricity dues regularly, use proper meters and operate within the correct connection category. The consumers can also report any complaints on the toll-free number 1912.

They were also informed about the Bijli Mitra portal which allows residents to report electricity theft and ensure proper monitoring in their area.

Officials said the campaigns are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public vigilance, prevent theft and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.