Republic Day 2021: Noida Metro trains to run at 15 min interval

Aqua Line has a 7.5 minutes frequency during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours on regular days, according to officials.
PTI, Noida
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:01 AM IST
An Aqua Line metro train at Sector 51 Metro Station. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will run trains at an interval of 15 minutes for the entire day on Republic Day, officials said on Monday. 

The second anniversary of commencement of service of the metro network -- known as Aqua Line -- also falls on January 26. 

"On January 26, 2021 (Tuesday), on the occasion of Republic Day, Metro services on the Aqua Line will run at a frequency of 15 minutes for the entire day," a spokesperson for the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said. 

The Aqua Line has a 7.5 minutes frequency during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours on regular days, according to officials.

Services for commuters begin at 6 am and go on till 10 pm Monday to Saturday and 8 am to 10 pm on Sundays.

