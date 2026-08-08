Residents allege irregular garbage collection in Noida Sector 122

Residents of Sector 122 have alleged that door-to-door garbage collection has been irregular for the past 10 days, with only one of the two vehicles allocated to the sector currently operating and several streets going without collection for days.

Residents alleged the irregular collection was resulting in waste accumulating in the area, raising concerns about foul odours and unhygienic conditions. (HT photo)

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Nitin Chauhan, general secretary of the resident welfare association (RWA) of Sector 122, said the garbage collection service had become inconsistent, with vehicles frequently failing to cover all parts of the sector.

“The garbage collection vehicle visits the sector one day, but often fails to turn up for the following two days. The vehicle sometimes makes only one morning round before leaving, citing a breakdown, and does not return for the rest of the day,” he said.

“Today (Friday), they only covered half of the sector, A and B, but did not come to C and D. Sometimes it is the other way around,” Chauhan added.

Sector 122 has four blocks – A, B, C and D – with around 1,000 plots, residents said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohit Sharma, a resident of C Block, said the garbage collection vehicle had not visited his street for three days. “The service is very on-and-off. They come only on the second or third day,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohit Sharma, a resident of C Block, said the garbage collection vehicle had not visited his street for three days. “The service is very on-and-off. They come only on the second or third day,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“In a week, they may come for only two days. Earlier, they used to come for three days,” said another resident, Ashish Aggarwal.

Residents and the RWA alleged the irregular collection was resulting in waste accumulating in the area, raising concerns about foul odours, unhygienic conditions and the risk of infections during the monsoon.

The RWA has urged officials to immediately deploy the second garbage collection vehicle allocated to the sector and ensure that both operate regularly.

Responding to the allegations, Suvendu Subramanian, general manager at AG Enviro, the agency engaged by the Noida Authority for sanitation services, said the sector had adequate resources for daily collection.

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“We have two vehicles working in the area. To my understanding, the garbage has been picked up regularly. If there are any complaints, we will definitely look into them. During the rains, there can be some issues and garbage collection can get delayed,” he said.

He added that collected garbage is taken to the waste dumping point in Sector 119.

On June 23, HT had reported that residents of Sector 19 had previously raised similar concerns over irregular garbage collection in their area.