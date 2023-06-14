Greater Noida RWA retracts notice banning lungis, nighties

A day after the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of a group housing society put out a notice urging residents to not wear lungis or nighties on the society premises, the residents’ body on Wednesday withdrew the circular that was widely shared on social media and made headlines, and was seen by many as an attempt to police a person’s personal choices.

On June 10, the RWA of Himsagar Society in Phi-2, Greater Noida, issued the notice to its residents, requesting them to not wear “lungis and nighties” in the society premises. On Tuesday, the notice surfaced on social media, drawing mixed opinions from other residents.

The notice, with the header ”Dress code for walking on the premises of the society” said, “It is expected from all of you that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to someone to object to your behaviour... Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nightie which are home wear.”

However on Wednesday, another notice was issued and that said, “The notice related to dress code on June 10 was issued on the basis of complaint raised by some residents. Nobody was forced for this nor the decision imposed on anyone. The society does not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

CK Kalra, RWA president, said, “A few days ago, some women complained to us about a senior citizen practising yoga in the society park wearing a loose cloth (lungi) following which we issued the notice. However, our aim was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We have retracted the notice from all platforms.”

He said none of the residents raised any misgivings regarding the notice with the RWA.

“None of the residents of Himsagar society raised any concerns with the notice. However on Tuesday, it was posted by an anonymous person on social media, following which people from across the city appeared to have taken umbrage. Hence, we have retracted the notice,” he said.

On Tuesday, Devender Tiger, president, Federation of RWAs in Greater Noida, had said, “A residential society is not an educational institution that it needs a dress code.”

Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owner’s Association (NOFAA), said residents’ welfare associations do not have authority to draft or define such guidelines.

