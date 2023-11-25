Residents seek uninterrupted power supply, better infra

The members of Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the managing director of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) apprising the discom of issues being faced by power consumers in Noida, senior PVVNL officials said.

PVVNL managing director Chaitra V said they have taken cognisance of the issues highlighted and it will be ensured that most of these issues are resolved by December 31. (HT Photo)

The association demanded that the power infrastructure be improved and outdated infra be replaced to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all sectors of the city.

FONRWA general secretary KK Jain said, “During the meeting held on Friday, we apprised discom officials of several problems being faced by residents of Noida and we asked PVVNL managing director to take cognisance of issues such as exposed and dilapidated power cables in industrial sectors.They are a major source of inconvenience as they snap even after the slightest rain.”

“The other demands include uninterrupted supply to industrial areas, shifting of power cables underground, besides replacement of dilapidated infrastructure,” said Jain.

FONRWA said issues such as frequent power fluctuations and maintenance of electric poles, rusted circuit breakers and junction boxes, and hanging cables, among others, were discussed during the meeting.

Members said the discom officials assured them of action on the demands and replacement/repair work of power infrastructure has already been done at several places and it is ongoing in several more areas.

PVVNL managing director Chaitra V said, “We have taken cognisance of the issues highlighted it will be ensured that most of these issues are addressed by December 31.”