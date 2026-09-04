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SUV falls in pit as newly constructed road in Indirapuram caves in

Residents in the area raised concerns about the quality of the construction, claiming that the road had been recently constructed.

Updated on: Sep 4, 2026, 08:21:44 IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
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A leaking pipeline caused part of a road in Indirapuram’s Gyan Khand 2 to cave in on Wednesday night, causing traffic backlogs and at least one vehicle fall in. The road falls under the Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

Residents in the area raised concerns about the quality of the construction, claiming that the road had been recently constructed, as well as over the inadequacy of barricading around it. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Residents in the area raised concerns about the quality of the construction, claiming that the road had been recently constructed, as well as over the inadequacy of barricading around it. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“There was some leakage in the water pipeline due to which a portion of the road also caved in. The pipeline leakage will be fixed first, and the road will then be repaired. It will take some time,” said chief engineer NK Chaudhary.

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Recalling what happened, resident Aditya Kumar said, “On Wednesday, the water kept gushing out, and finally a portion of the new road caved in. A Mahindra XUV-700 also fell into the caved-in portion. The SUV was pulled out late last night using an earth-moving machine.”

Residents in the area raised concerns about the quality of the construction, claiming that the road had been recently constructed, as well as over the inadequacy of barricading around it.

“There is no issue about the quality of the road. We have asked the staff to check the leakage and complete the repairs. The portion will be repaired in 2-3 days,” the chief engineer added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh &ndash; from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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