Schools to remain open, no online classes in Gautam Budh Nagar

Despite requests from some parents in Noida and Greater Noida to shut schools for physical classes due to the severe pollution, the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate said on Sunday evening that schools will not be closed in the district as of now.

The AQI of Noida was 384 on Monday, and that of Greater Noida was 420. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In a message sent out by Dharmveer Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools to school principals on Sunday evening, the official said that “closing of educational institutions is not a way out”.

The decision comes a day after the Delhi government ordered the closure of primary schools in the national capital till November 10.

On Monday, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order that all classes, except Class 11 and 12, in all schools of the national capital will be mandatorily conducted online till November 10. However, the DoE has given an option to schools to conduct offline or online classes for board students.

The order comes amid concerns regarding the impact of toxic air on health, especially of children, as the city continues to record dangerously high levels of pollution.

“Due to severe pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the air quality index has reached dangerous levels. The government is making all efforts to fight air pollution. Currently, the district administration has received a lot of requests from parents to shut down educational institutions. However, closing educational institutions is not a way out. In this regard, the district magistrate has ordered all heads of universities, schools and colleges to ensure water is sprinkled on their campuses and neighbouring areas to make the area pollution-free. Please ensure this strictly. Officials of the district administration will monitor these activities,” the letter said.

However, district magistrate Manish Verma said that the decision to keep schools open will be reassessed daily considering the air quality situation in Noida and Greater Noida.

“Though we have received requests from parents to close schools, it is not logical as the pollution levels are the same as those at their home as well. Classes are anyway held indoors at school, and at home, too, children have the same environment. We do not want students’ studies to suffer, so schools will continue with physical classes. The air quality situation will be assessed every day, and in case it deteriorates, a decision will be taken on the closure of schools,” said DM Verma.

“We had requested the administration to close the schools in Noida and Greater Noida, just like it has been done in Delhi. Now, if our children fall sick, who will be responsible? On the one hand, schools are closed for public events being held in the district, but when it comes to our children’s health, schools are to continue physical classes,” said Yatender Kasana, president of the All Noida School Parents Association.

Representatives of school associations said they have stopped all outdoor activities for students.

“Schools in Noida and Greater Noida have stopped prayer meetings, sports and all other outdoor activities. We are sprinkling water on the premises to keep dust pollution at bay,” said Aditi Basu Roy, district president of All India Principals’ Association (GB Nagar chapter) and principal of Grads International School, Greater Noida.

Dr Ajit Kumar from Sharda University, which has a strength of 22,000 students in Greater Noida, said, “We have four sprinklers running round-the-clock across the university to mitigate pollution.”

However, some parents agreed with the decision to keep schools open.

“Closing schools would affect studies as students have begun preparing for examinations. Online classes are not as impactful as physical classes for students of all ages, so students can attend classes wearing N95 masks,” said Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Buddh Nagar Parents’ Welfare Society.

Medical experts said students and teachers should wear N95 masks to protect themselves from hazardous air.

“Being exposed to severe AQI can have an adverse impact on children’s health. While shutting down schools cannot be a long-term solution, wearing N95 masks by students and teachers can help protect them from hazardous air,” said Dr Deepika Singhal, director of paediatrics and neonatology at the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida.

