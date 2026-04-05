Sector 108 underpass work to hit Noida–Greater Noida Eway traffic

NOIDA: Traffic diversions have been put in place on several stretches and service roads connecting to the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar due to the ongoing construction of an underpass near Sector 108, officials said. The diversion, effective April 4, will remain in place until further orders, traffic police said (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

The Noida authority has begun construction work at chainage 6.10km (near the Sector 108 narrow underpass), prompting restrictions and diversions on key service roads to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police on Friday, traffic movement is restricted on the service road from the Sector 82 exit (towards Greater Noida) up to the Sector 82 entry towards the expressway. Similarly, traffic on the service road from the Sector 130 Sultanpur exit to the Sector 128 exit (towards Noida) is being regulated through diversions.

“To ensure safe and smooth traffic management during the construction, traffic on the affected service roads is being diverted as per a planned route arrangement,” deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Shailendra Kumar Singh said in a statement.

Officials said motorists enroute from Noida towards Greater Noida (sectors such as 127, 128, 129 and 132) are being routed via the Sector 108 underpass diversion system, including U-turns near designated cuts and movement through the 45-metre service road before joining the JP flyover.

Similarly, traffic approaching from sectors 132, 128 and 129 towards Noida or Delhi is being diverted via the Bada roundabout and the 45-metre service road, allowing vehicles to rejoin the expressway through designated cuts.

Vehicles approaching from sectors 82, 108, 110 and nearby villages are also being rerouted via the Sector 108 underpass and JP flyover loop system before accessing the expressway.

Commuters from sectors 92 and 93 are advised to use the Panchsheel underpass when traveling toward Noida or Delhi.

The advisory stated that vehicular movement through the Sector 108 underpass remains completely restricted during the construction period, while traffic on the main carriageway of the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway continues to function as usual.

“Emergency vehicles, including medical and fire services, are being facilitated for smooth passage during the diversion period,” the DCP said.

The diversion, effective April 4, will remain in place until further orders and is likely to continue till completion of the work, though no specific end date has been announced. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.