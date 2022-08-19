Security beefed up ahead of Tyagi community mahapanchayat in Noida

Noida: The local intelligence unit (LIU) of Gautam Budh Nagar Police beefed up security and verification checks ahead of a call for a mahapanchayat by the Tyagi community members on Sunday in support of self-proclaimed local politician Shrikant Tyagi.

Tyagi was arrested last week after a video of him abusing a woman went viral on social media platforms.

LIU officials said that stringent verification and background checks of those likely to be present at the community gathering are being done in order to make sure that no anti-social elements are present. The mahapanchayat will be held at Gejha village in Noida’s Sector 93.

“The state and district heads of the Tyagi community are being contacted by our team in order to get information on the number of people who are likely to join the gathering. The community heads have been asked to share details such as phone numbers and address proofs of the people joining the gathering. The step has been taken to make sure no anti-social elements join the protest and create ruckus or a riot-like situation,” said Parul Punia, LIU in-charge, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Punia added that as per their information, people from the adjoining states belonging to the Tyagi community are set to join the mahapanchayat. “We are expecting over 50,000 people to be present at the gathering,” said the officer.

