Security officer shot dead by colleague at Greater Noida IT firm

NOIDA: A security officer of an information technology company in Greater Noida was allegedly shot dead by his colleague at the office premises on Saturday afternoon, said Gautam Budh Nagar police.

According to the police, they received information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida about a man being brought to the hospital with a bullet injury in his chest at around 4pm.

Police said an FIR has been registered at Ecotech 1 police station and the suspect is on the run.

“The victim has been identified as Chand (52), a resident of Greater Noida, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His body was sent for a post-mortem and his family members were informed,” said Sarita Malik, station house officer (SHO), Ecotech 1 police station.

Upon investigation, it was found that the incident took place at the IT firm’s premises at around 2pm.

“The suspect has been identified as Arz Kumar, who also works as a security officer in the IT company. According to the initial probe, both the victim and the suspect had a heated argument while drinking alcohol following which Kumar shot at Chand from his licenced revolver and fled the spot,” said an official statement from the police.

“A team was sent to the crime spot and we are checking CCTV footage. An FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kumar. Teams have been deployed to nab him at the earliest and further investigations are underway,” SHO Malik added.