Served notices at 151 mosquito breeding sites across Ghaziabad: district malaria officer

With dengue cases on the rise in Ghaziabad -- 736 cases reported as on Wednesday -- the health department has increased its efforts to eradicate mosquito-breeding sites across the city.

Officials said they have scaled up teams from different departments from 71 to 150 and are undertaking regular door-to-door checks.

“We have served 151 notices till Wednesday, up from 225 during the same period last year. The notices have been served where breeding sites were found, mostly in residential localities,” said GK Mishra, district malaria officer.

Officials said they have found instances of mosquito breeding in Indirapuram (25), Rajendra Nagar (28), Raj Nagar Extension (27), Kavi Nagar (28), Vaishali (10) and Vasundhara (8), among others. “Compliance has to be ensured within 24 hours of receiving the notice, otherwise a financial penalty will be levied on the basis of cost involved in eradication of breeding sites. Residents have complied in all instances so far,” Mishra said.

Starting September 1, Ghaziabad district has reported 736 dengue cases, the second highest tally in the past nine years -- the highest was last year with 1,238. Most of the dengue cases this season have surfaced in Sahibabad, Makanpur and Indirapuram, Vijay Nagar, Dasna and Maharajpur.

The health department has also come up with a dedicated dengue wing comprising 30 beds at Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital, while 14 beds have been reserved at MMG district hospital and five each at four community health centres, besides 200 in different private hospitals.

Officials said each dengue positive case is being mapped and they are coordinating with different hospital to ensure correct reporting of cases.

“Directions have been given that action will be taken against instances of under-reporting of cases. With the help of correct reporting, we will be able to take corrective action and prevent further spread,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

Residents said eradication of breeding sites also requires their active participation. “We are regularly communicating to our member resident welfare associations (RWA) and they further tell residents to remove any stagnant water, which may convert to a breeding site. The corporation staff is regularly taking up fogging and anti-larvae spray in and around our high-rise buildings. On our part, we have also shared our resources with them. We purchased anti-mosquito insecticide for inside buildings and anti-larvae for sprays outside. These resources were also shared with corporation staff as well as our members,” said VK Mittal, president of Kaushambi apartments RWA.

