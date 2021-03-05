Session-3 of phase-3 Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 9K people vaccinated in GB Nagar

Exceeding expectations, 8,926 people got their Covid-19 vaccination in Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday, the highest on a day in the district.

GB Nagar district vaccination officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi said 14 government centres administered the vaccine to 4,580 people who were either senior citizens or people over 45 years’ of age with co-morbidities. “The 23 private vaccination centres served 4,346 people,” he said.

Until Friday, nearly 37000 doses, including the second dose, had been administered in Gautam Budh Nagar district since the drive started on January 16.

Among the recipients were those who got their first vaccination shots, as well as health care workers and front line workers who were scheduled for their second dose.

On Thursday, the district had vaccinated 4,000 people, higher than the target of 5,000. Officials suggested that the increase in vaccinations could be because of the government allowing walk-in registrations.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, the director of the government institute of medical sciences (GIMS), said that as many as 490 people were inoculated there. “No adverse event following immunization (AEFI), which is any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and reflects consequences for immunisation coverage and disease incidence, was reported among these beneficiaries,” he said.

Dr Yatendra Singh, the medical superintendent of community health centre in Bhangel, said that as many as 209 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the hospital on Friday. “Out of them, 150 were the recipients of the second dose of vaccine, while the remaining 50 belonged to the group identified for the third round of vaccination. No AEFI was reported among the beneficiaries,” he said.

Among the private hospitals, 310 people were vaccinated at Sharda hospital. Ajit Kumar, the joint registrar of Sharda institute of medical sciences, said that while 80 of them took their second dose of vaccination, the remaining 230 were from the senior citizen and 45-plus co-morbid group. “Out of 230 new beneficiaries, 60% were senior citizens. The remaining 40% beneficiaries were either 45-plus people with co-morbidities or our hospital’s doctors and paramedics – who were not registered in the first list of healthcare workers, due to some technical reasons,” he said.