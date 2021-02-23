Home / Cities / Noida News / Seven years’ imprisonment to two for robbing man of 35,000
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday awarded seven years’ imprisonment to two robbers in a case which took place last year
By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday awarded seven years’ imprisonment to two robbers in a case which took place last year. The two had robbed a man in Greater Noida on February 23 last year, and the suspects had been arrested on March 1, 2020 during patrolling. The robbed bag and some cash were recovered from them.

“On Tuesday, the additional chief judicial magistrate and fast track court judge Vikas Kumar Verma awarded seven years’ imprisonment to two robbers under Section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. Under IPC Section 411(Dishonestly receiving stolen property), three years’ imprisonment has been awarded. Both sentences will run concurrently,” Sonika Tyagi, assistant prosecution officer, said.

On February 23, 2020 the convicts had snatched the bag of a man on the Haldwani-Jalpura road. When the victim protested, they had fired at him and had robbed the bag. There were 35,000 in the bag and an FIR was lodged at the Ecotech III police station under IPC sections 394 and 411. The FIR was lodged against three persons – Rohit, Tarun and Nawab. On December 3, 2020, Nawab’s case was separated from this case. Nawab and Rohit were on bail and Tarun was in jail. The police had recovered the bag and cash from them.

