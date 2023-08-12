Noida cop suspended for not paying cab driver he hired for personal work

A sub-inspector (SI) deployed with Sector 63 police station in Gautam Budh Nagar was suspended on Friday for dereliction of duty after a private cab driver complained to senior officers that he had been using his cab service for personal work for the past few months and not paying for it.

An inquiry was ordered into the matter on Thursday by the police commissioner Laxmi Singh, following which the SI was suspended on Friday.

According to Saurabh Chauhan, a resident of Ghadi Chaukhandi village in Sector 68, the SI started using his cab service from March this year.

“Since the last five months, SI Bhupendra Mishra, has been taking my taxi service free of cost. When I asked him to pay, he said the service was ‘ordered’ by the Noida police commissioner. When I refused to provide my service any further, he threatened to send me to jail under a false case,” said Chauhan. On Thursday, he submitted a complaint to the deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida). The complaint said, “For the last one month, the SI was asking me to provide my taxi service for a trip to Lucknow and Prayagraj. When I refused, he said he would implicate me in a false case, and I would not be able to do anything about it. My life is in danger, and I request senior police officers to take action in the matter”.

“During inquiry, it was found that the SI had hired an Innova from Chauhan to bring his guest from Kanpur to Delhi and did not pay for the same. He repeatedly used the cab service for trips to his hometown in Prayagraj for personal work and did not pay and misused his official position,” said an official statement from police.

Commissioner Singh said, “The SI has been suspended with immediate effect for threatening the cab provider, non-compliance with official duties, dereliction of duty, tarnishing the dignity of the police department and uniform, non-observance of police conduct rules and flouting departmental discipline”.

