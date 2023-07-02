Fewer fire incidents than last year, says Gautam Budh Nagar CFO

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has witnessed a significant decline in fire incidents in months in comparison to last year, with total of 906 incidents reported this year, while 2022 witnessed a total of 1023 incidents until June, officials from the fire department said.

The fire department faced a particularly tough task in battling a fire that engulfed a vacant plot-turned-dumping ground in the last week of May. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to data provided by the fire department, from January 1 to May 31 this year, the district experienced an average of five fire incidents per day, based on data provided by the fire department. Over the past six months, a total of 906 fire incidents were reported, and the timely response of the fire department resulted in the rescue of 112 individuals.

Chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar attributed these positive outcomes to an increased focus on mock drills and training, benefiting over 68,000 people across the district.

“In January, 69 fire incidents were reported, followed by 104 in February, 143 in March, 230 in April, 198 in May, and 162 in June. Comparatively, the previous year witnessed a total of 1023 incidents until June. While these figures demonstrate a decrease in fire incidents, April and May posed challenges, with a significant number of reported incidents during this period,” the CFO said.

However, challenges persist, as the fire department faced a particularly tough task in battling a fire that engulfed a vacant plot-turned-dumping ground in the last week of May. “Firefighters worked tirelessly under the scorching heat for a week before successfully extinguishing the flames,” CFO Kumar added.

Recognizing the hurdles faced by individuals seeking No Objection Certificates (NOCs) through the online portal, the fire department conducted a workshop on Wednesday aimed at addressing these concerns.

CFO Kumar emphasized the importance of applicants directly applying for NOCs without relying on third-party assistance, as the entire process is now streamlined online. Additionally, it is worth noting that obtaining an NOC is not mandatory for buildings below 15 meters; the decision lies with the building owners.

In an effort to enhance fire safety across the district, the fire department has conducted inspections of numerous buildings and hospitals. Out of the more than 1,000 buildings checked, 100 were found to have fully operational fire systems, while notices were issued to 267 buildings requiring system repairs. Three buildings were penalized by the chief judicial magistrate with fines of ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000, highlighting the department’s commitment to ensuring compliance.

During the workshop, industry representative Narendra Sharma said that paperwork and time constraints often pose hurdles in obtaining NOCs. “We assure the attendees that the department will work together to rectify this issue,” he said.

