Manipur woman stabs South Korean boyfriend to death in Greater Noida’s upscale highrise, on the run

A 47-year-old man from South Korea was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner during an argument at their residence at a high-rise in Greater Noida’s Sector 150 on Sunday, police said, adding efforts are underway to nab the suspect who is on the run. On the complaint of the driver, police have registered a case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the victim’s partner at Knowledge Park Police station. (Representational image)

Police identified the victim as Yuh Duck-Hee from Cheongju city, South Korea. He was a manager at a logistics company in Greater Noida and had been living in India for the past 10 years.

The woman has been identified as Lunjeana Pamai, who hails from Manipur.

Also Read |

Police said the incident took place at ATS Pious Hideways - Society in the early hours of Sunday when a fight broke out between the two when Pamai tried to stop Yuh from drinking more alcohol. The details were communicated to the police by the victim’s driver to whom Pamai told what happened before fleeing.

On the complaint of the driver, police have registered a case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the victim’s partner at Knowledge Park Police station.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, the victim and Pamai, who is in her 20s, had been in a relationship and living together for the past one and a half years. “They met at a party in Gurugram around two years ago.”

On Sunday, sometime between 3 and 4 am, a fight broke out. “Yuh reportedly assaulted the woman. In retaliation, the woman picked up a knife and stabbed him once in the chest, which punctured his heart,” said the officer.

The woman then contacted the victim’s driver. She told him what happened between the two of them and asked him to call an ambulance.

“By the time his driver reached Yuh’s residence, the woman had left the spot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead and alerted police,” the officer cited above added.

During the preliminary investigation, the driver told police that the couple used to have fights often. Sudhir Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, the argument on Sunday allegedly began when Pamai tried to stop Yuh from drinking. “Efforts are underway to trace the woman, who left the spot,” he said.

Police said Yuh’s family members were informed of his death, and they are on the way to Noida.