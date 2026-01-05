Delhi man dies after jumping from 20th floor of Connaught Place hotel

A 50-year-old Delhi man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 20th floor of a luxury hotel in New Delhi’s Connaught Place, police said on Sunday. Delhi Police and forensic teams visited Le Méridien in Connaught Place after the incident on Sunday. (HT)

Police identified a property dealer from Lajpat Nagar. The incident allegedly took place around 12.40 pm at the Le Méridien.

Police said the man jumped from the open space on the 20th floor, where the restaurant is located, and no foul play is suspected.

“The hotel staff informed us that the man, a guest at the restaurant, had jumped from the 20th floor and died. He was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed the death. There is no foul play as of yet. Inquest proceedings are being done. It’s a suicide case. However, no note was found,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

Also Read | Two charged for gang-raping woman in car ride from Anand Vihar to Kaushambi

His family told police that he had been facing financial difficulties in his business for sometime.

Another senior police officersaid that the man was also undergoing treatment for depression and was on medication.

An investigation in the case is ongoing and police said they will check the hotel’s CCTV footage.

Also Read | Over 130 arrested in 2025 for visa and passport fraud at IGI

“We are checking what all happened on Sunday morning. His family is being questioned. Nobody has raised any suspicion against anyone...or raised a complaint. We are checking if he accessed other floors. Since special cards are required to access rooms and floors, we think that’s why he went to the 20th floor. His call details records and phone will be checked,” said another officer.

The man, police said, had previously stayed at Le Méridien during Christmas last year.

He is survived by his wife. Police said the couple have no children and the man’s parents died long ago.