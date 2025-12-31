Two charged for gang-raping woman in car ride from Anand Vihar to Kaushambi

Two men have been charged for gang-raping a 36-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her a job, in a car ride from the Anand Vihar bus stand to Kaushambi earlier this month. The men reportedly raped her on the pretext of a a job. (Representative photo)

The woman filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Police and the case was transferred to the Delhi Police, who have lodged a zero FIR and are investigating the incident. No arrest has been made, they said. The FIR is lodged under sections 70(1) (gangrape), 75 (sexual harassment) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused were identified as Devdutt Tyagi and Gyaan Verma, whom she had met through a common friend.

On December 9, she said, Tyagi offered her a job at a mall and asked her to meet him at the Anand Vihar bus stand at 5pm, when he arrived in a white car. “He first told me to eat something and I had some food. He then took some drug or substance…his eyes turned red and he looked intoxicated. I got scared and felt something was wrong. I told him I will come for an interview later and I want to go home. He called Verma, who came to the spot in another car. Tyagi told me that Verma would drop me home,” the FIR said.

She alleged that when she got into the back seat of Verma’s car, Tyagi shoved her inside and got in alongside her.

“I saw the car had tinted glass windows. As soon as the car started, Tyagi assaulted me and groped me. He touched my private parts. When I resisted, he strangled me and raped me. I was not able to speak. I somehow tried to push him... then I was angry and held his hand. I threatened to shout and told them to leave me home. But then Verma took the car to an isolated spot. I could not see anything. He also came in the back seat,” the FIR said.

Police said the woman told them that while Tyagi held her hands, Verma sexually assaulted her and forced himself on her.

“They removed my clothes…strangled me and sexually assaulted me. I kept on fighting and after some time, they stopped. I started crying loudly…they stopped. I told them I don’t want any job. They first told me that they were intoxicated and committed a mistake. Tyagi later told me that his brother is a policeman and nothing will happen to him even if I go to the police” the woman said in the FIR.

The woman said she returned home and did not tell anyone since she was “scared”. The FIR said that, on December 23, Verma called her and abused her.

“He used casteist remarks against me and threatened to kill me. They raped me on the pretext of giving me a job,” she said.

The woman then approached the UP Police with a complaint on December 24 and the Delhi Police accepted it on Tuesday.

A senior police officer from east Delhi said, “We lodged the FIR as it came to us. We found that UP Police is also probing the matter. The incident took place around the Kaushambi area and we will help in whatever legal action will be taken by investigators. The complainant’s statement has already been recorded and her medical examination has been done.”