SP, Cong tried to stop Kanwar Yatra, BJP ensured smooth conduct: Yogi

Ghaziabad: Attacking the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress “tried to stop the Kanwar Yatra”, and it was his government that ensured the smooth annual yatra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Ghaziabad on Friday to lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

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“They (SP and Congress) had objections against the devotees who participated in the Kanwar Yatra. These are the people who would stop or curb religious celebrations and festivals like Janmashtami, Durga Puja and the procession of Ram Navmi,” he alleged.

“When I came in 2017, I asked about the yatra preparations, telling officials that people from all walks of life participate and our work is to provide them security and facilities. I also told them that I guarantee that no riots or untoward incidents will happen,” Adityanath added.

The CM was in Ghaziabad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for different projects worth ₹868 crore in Muradnagar and Modinagar.

He appealed to the devotees and the organisers to ensure a peaceful yatra scheduled to begin from July 30.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the developmental works, he said that the SP government had declined to take up the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. “The SP government had declined the proposal as it involved an investment of ₹32,000 crore. We took the decision in 2017 and reduced the travel time for the commuters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the developmental works, he said that the SP government had declined to take up the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. “The SP government had declined the proposal as it involved an investment of ₹32,000 crore. We took the decision in 2017 and reduced the travel time for the commuters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that under the BJP government, the Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya. “Ayodhya has turned into a new Ayodhya after the construction of Ram Temple… There is a grand temple at Kashi Vishwanath, a testament to faith. Faith is not a thing for SP and Congress,” Adityanath said.

He said his government has a “zero tolerance” policy towards crime or criminals. “Things have changed. The criminal knows that they only have two places—either jail or jahannum (hell),” the CM said.

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Responding to the CM’s remarks, Faisal Hussain, the district president of the SP, told HT, “Loni and other areas in Ghaziabad were submerged during the first monsoon rain this season. The crime is at its peak with a rise in murders and Pocso cases. The CM will not talk about this as the BJP doesn’t want to hear criticism.”

He said that the present government could not bring a single metro route to fruition during its rule.

“The massive funds invested in the RRTS project involve huge loans from banks. It is only the common man who will be repaying these loans,” Hussain added.

Dolly Sharma, the national spokesperson of the Congress, said, “Those who took the entire credit for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are the ones who are completely silent on the issue of the theft of donations.”