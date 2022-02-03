SP seeks action against GB Nagar police commissioner, additional DCP

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission and urged it to take action against two senior Gautam Buddh Nagar police officers, alleging electoral malpractice in support of the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Samajwadi Party alleged that police commissioner Alok Singh and additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh are directing police personnel to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Catch all latest updates related to assembly elections here

There was no immediate comment from police.

“They are directing police officers and personnel to vote for the BJP and pressure being built on them for creating a pro-BJP atmosphere. This is impacting the election and is a breach of model code of conduct,” SP's state president Naresh Uttam Patel alleged in the letter.

“For independent and free elections in Gautam Buddh Nagar, both the officers should be transferred out with immediate effect and model code of conduct should be enforced in the district,” Patel said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elections will be held on February 10 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar.

Results will be declared on March 10.