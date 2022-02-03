Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / SP seeks action against GB Nagar police commissioner, additional DCP
noida news

SP seeks action against GB Nagar police commissioner, additional DCP

The Samajwadi Party alleged that police commissioner Alok Singh and additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh are directing police personnel to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:25 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission and urged it to take action against two senior Gautam Buddh Nagar police officers, alleging electoral malpractice in support of the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party alleged that police commissioner Alok Singh and additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh are directing police personnel to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Catch all latest updates related to assembly elections here

There was no immediate comment from police.

“They are directing police officers and personnel to vote for the BJP and pressure being built on them for creating a pro-BJP atmosphere. This is impacting the election and is a breach of model code of conduct,” SP's state president Naresh Uttam Patel alleged in the letter.

“For independent and free elections in Gautam Buddh Nagar, both the officers should be transferred out with immediate effect and model code of conduct should be enforced in the district,” Patel said.

RELATED STORIES

Elections will be held on February 10 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar.

Results will be declared on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi party gautam budh nagar akhilesh yadav uttar pradesh up election bjp
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP