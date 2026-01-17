Student alleges assault by professor at Greater Noida private university

A BPharm student of a private university in Greater Noida alleged in a video message that a college professor assaulted and touched her inappropriately during a practical class on January 12, said police. The video was widely circulated on social media platforms on Friday.

The video was widely circulated on social media platforms on Friday, police said, adding that a case of assault has been registered against two professors and further investigation is underway. Assault allegations were made against two while inappropriate touch allegation against one of them.

In the 1.40-minute video, the student, in her 20s, alleged, “During the practical, a college faculty member physically assaulted me and touched me inappropriately. He hit me and tried to push me.When one of my friends intervened, he then assaulted me.”

“On the woman’s complaint, a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Dadri police station against two college faculty members. It was revealed that a minor clash broke out during the practical,” said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Dadri.

The SHO said, “The college also filed a complaint against a few people for allegedly maligning the college’s image and provoking the woman. All the allegations are being investigated.”

A senior management faculty member of the college, on condition of anonymity, told HT, “A scuffle broke out between two students on January 12. When a college professor heard them fight, he scolded them which led to a dispute. During the argument, another professor joined, and later, the students called their friends.”

“We have terminated both the professors and formed a five-member committee to investigate the case,” the faculty member added.