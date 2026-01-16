Agra woman files FIR over ‘obscene social media reel’ watched by children

Agitated by ‘obscene and double-meaning content’ viewed by her children on a social media reel, a woman has lodged an FIR against the account holder at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Agra. She has sought identification of the woman operating the account and strict action against her. The Cyber Crime Police are currently verifying the allegations. For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The case has been registered under Section 296(b) (obscene acts and songs in public places) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Agra.

The complainant, Ruby Tomar, a resident of Agra city, is engaged in the business of supplying Ayurvedic medicines. According to the FIR, she had recently visited a beauty parlour in the Kamla Nagar area of Agra, where a staff member was watching reels on a social media account. The staff member informed her that one of the reels being circulated on a particular account was highly obscene and indecent.

Tomar stated that the following day, while her children were watching reels on a mobile phone, the same reel appeared again. “I took the mobile phone from my children and, upon watching the reel, found the content obscene, double-meaning, and against the dignity of women. It was revealed that the account user was also from Agra, following which I lodged an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station,” she said.

Confirming the development, Aditya Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Cyber Cell, Agra, said, “The case has been registered against an unidentified account holder. Based on the account details, a request has been sent to the concerned social media platform for necessary action.”