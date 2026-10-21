Suspected human remains found in bag at Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A suspected human skull and pieces of vertebral column (backbone) were found near a garbage collection point in Ghaziabad district’s Shastri Nagar locality on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

According to police, the material was found in a poly bag used for packing rice, lying near the roadside collection point. (Representational image)

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According to police, the material was found in a polythene bag used for packing rice, lying near the roadside collection point. After some locals spotted the bag containing the items, they alerted the police around 9am.

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“A team rushed to the spot. Several parts of the vertebral column were found, as well as a skull, which seemed to be of a human. While the vertebral column pieces had some specimen markings, generally found in laboratory specimens, the skull seemed to be of human origin. But we are sending it for laboratory examination to ascertain the type and whether it is of human origin or related to any laboratory specimen,” Abhay Rajendra Daga, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar circle said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that they are gathering local information about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that they are gathering local information about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our teams are scanning CCTVs in the area and also getting in touch with garbage collectors to get clues to the bag found at the site. After investigation, police will be able to establish the circumstances leading to the dumping of the material in the bag and also whether they were specimen pieces or related to any human being,” the ACP added.