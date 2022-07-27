Suspected monkeypox case reported in Noida; patient in home isolation

After Delhi and Ghaziabad, now Noida has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox after a 47-year-old patient complained of fever and rashes, two of the main symptoms of the disease.

The Noida health department sent the woman’s samples to King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Tuesday. The patient, a resident of Greater Noida, is a private school teacher.

The woman reported symptoms such as fever for the past three days, along with body ache and rashes on her face. While she has no contact history, doctors have currently placed her in home isolation.

“This patient is presently in home isolation. Her samples were sent to Lucknow yesterday,” Dr Sunil Sharma, the chief medical officer of Noida, said.

“We had to send the samples because of the presence of rashes or blisters on her face. However, it may most likely be a case of herpes zoster, a viral disease caused by reactivation of chickenpox virus through nerves,” Dr Tritya Saxena, the nodal officer for monkeypox cases in the district, said.

In order to test for monkeypox, doctors analyse four types of samples, nasal and oral swab, blood samples, urine samples, and a sample from the rash area.

A 10-bed ward has also been reserved for monkeypox patients at a recently-vacated hospital in Noida’s Sector 39 which was used for the isolation of Covid-19 patients for the past two years. However, with reducing cases, the Covid-19 facility was shifted to CHC Bhangel last week.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines for the monkeypox infection two days ago, including directions regarding the collection and transportation of samples and case information to ensure timely preparedness.

The guidelines also mention the epidemiology of the disease, along with symptoms, surveillance strategy, contact tracing, isolation and treatment. A suspected patient, when confirmed positive for monkeypox, is supposed to be isolated at an establishment for at least 21 days till the rashes heal.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, with less clinical severity.