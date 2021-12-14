Suspects attempt to steal Metro cable wires in Noida, booked

The Gautam Budh Nagar police has filed an attempt to theft case against unidentified people who allegedly cut Metro cable wires between Sector 61 and 52 Metro stations on Monday morning and fled as soon as Metro officials spotted them.

“Around 4.30am on Monday, some miscreants allegedly tried to cut the Metro’s signal wire that runs along the tracks ...between Sector 61 and 52 Metro stations. As soon as the suspects cut the cables, the signal system of the Metro tripped and the staff and security were alerted. When they reached the spot, the suspects had already fled, leaving behind the cut cables as well as their belongings. No theft took place but an FIR under Section 356 (attempt to theft) of the IPC has been lodged against unknown persons,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (central), Gautam Budh Nagar police.

The police recovered a blunt cutter and a ladder from the spot.

“A complaint has been filed by the manager of the Metro security staff. The case is being investigated and CCTV footage is being examined to nab the suspects,” said Vivek Tripathi, station house officer of Phase-3 police station.

The snapping of the cables affected the Metro services. “Delay in services between Noida City Centre and Noida Sector 61. Normal service on all other lines,” posted the official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at 8.53am on Monday.

The DMRC did not issue any official statement over the issue.