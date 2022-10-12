Teacher who caned 12-year-old student day before his death detained in Noida

A 42-year-old teacher from Badalpur, who was booked for culpable homicide after a 12-year-old boy he allegedly caned in school died later, was detained on Tuesday night from his residence for questioning, police said, adding that he has not been arrested yet as the post-mortem report of the deceased boy is still pending.

Police said that the boy’s mother had alleged that her son, a student of Class 5, had died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi on October 8 after allegedly being assaulted by his teacher at his school in Mahawar village under Badalpur police station the day before.

The police filed a case against the teacher under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Badalpur police station based on the mother’s complaint. To be sure, police on October 9 had said that they had been told the child was already sick, and were investigating as to what symptoms he had on the day of the incident. Police reiterated that the cause of death is unknown so far.

“The suspect was on the run but returned home on Tuesday evening after which he was brought to the police station for questioning. While he is named in the FIR, we have not arrested him yet as we are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said Ravindra Kumar, Station House Officer of Badalpur police station.

Police said that the suspect and the deceased boy belong to the same village in Noida. He was with the family when the child was taken to Dadri and then to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi on Saturday evening. However, he fled after the child died.

“Once the post-mortem report is available, only then any action can be taken in the case,” added the officer.