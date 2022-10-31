Thousands throng ghats in Noida, Ghaziabad to celebrate Chhath Puja

A crowd of devotees counting into thousands turned up for Chhath Puja rituals at banks of river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj bridge and at artificial ponds on Sunday. The third day of Chhath Puja saw devotees offering ‘arghya’ to the Sun god in the evening.

“There were at least an estimated 80,000 people at Kalindi Kunj. Heavy police deployment ensured there was no untoward incident,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

DCP Chander added that police deployment will continue at the banks of the river at night.

“Over 200 constabulary and 100 other police personnel have been deployed across the city. At Kalindi Kunj, eight boats with local divers were also deployed as a precautionary measure,” said the DCP.

The traffic police said that traffic diversions were put in place from 3pm around the river banks. The diversions were along two heavy traffic routes — the first one for vehicles that use the Mahamaya flyover to go towards Sarita Vihar in Delhi through Kalindi Kunj and the second one at Hindon flyover in Kulesara.

“The movement of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi was restricted due to the diversions. These vehicles were diverted to the DND Flyway to travel to Delhi. However, light motor vehicles were not diverted,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar.

In Greater Noida West too, the first ‘arghya’ of Chhath Puja was joyfully observed at the artificial pond created near Ek Murti Chowk. “Hundreds of devotees gathered at the artificial pond which was decorated with lights and diyas for the evening arti. The crowd was manageable and the puja was smooth,” said Abhishek Kumar, a Noida resident.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), Vishal Pandey, said that there were about 20,000 devotees at the Chhath ghats at Kasna canal.

“About 20,000 people gathered at the Kasna canal Chhath ghat and the puja celebrations were carried out smoothly. Heavy police deployment was ensured at all Chhath ghats in Greater Noida,” said ADCP Pandey.

In Ghaziabad, thousands of devotees gathered at the Hindon ghat in Sahibabad and at Gangnahar in Muradnagar to observe Chhath rituals. Senior officials of Ghaziabad police and administration reviewed security arrangements at the sites and inspected the banks.

“SSP Muniraj inspected the Chhath ghats and directed officials to keep the anti-Romeo teams active at the sites to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” said an official statement by the Ghaziabad police.

