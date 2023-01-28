Three arrested, fined 25,500 for driving rashly to make Insta reels

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Friday imposed a fine of ₹25,500 on a Scorpio SUV driver and arrested him and three other occupants of the SUV for rash and negligent driving after a video clip of the vehicle being driven rashly on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was widely shared on social media.

According to police, there were four people in the vehicle and the video was taken on January 26 after which it was widely circulated on social media.

“Taking cognizance of the video on social media, a team was constituted by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic for immediate action and photos and videos of the vehicle were obtained through ITMS (integrated traffic management system). After identification, four people involved in the incident were arrested from their residences. The suspects have been identified as Anshul and Tushar, residents of Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, and Himanshu and Harjeet, residents of New Ashok Nagar, Delhi,” said Vireshpal Giri, in-charge, Phase 1 police station.

He added that all four suspects are college students and are aged between 20-22 years of age.

Taking further stern action to discourage more such incidents, the traffic police have submitted a report to the regional transport office concerned, recommending the cancellation of the driving licence of the driver of the car and the registration certificate of the vehicle.

In the video, the car with tinted glasses and no number plate can be seen swerving from the leftmost lane to the right on the busy Noida-Greater Noida expressway near the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

The driver of the car, Anshul, was booked under Section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code while the three others in the car have been arrested under preventive action under Section 151 of the (CrPC) Code of Criminal Procedure. According to the police, the car belongs to a relative of Anshul and has a Delhi registration licence plate.

“Performing such stunts on the road is not just dangerous for the driver of this car, but also other drivers on the road. It is all the more futile if it is being done to get some eyeballs by making reels, but such stunts are becoming more common now. We have written to the respective RTO to cancel the DL and RC of this vehicle. The action is aimed at discouraging such incidents. Moreover, issuance of DL and RC comes with conditions that the licence holder would abide by all traffic rules,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

He added that the fine of ₹25,500 includes penalties under various offences, including dark film on windows, no number plate, rash driving, lane changing, speeding and others.

Police said at least 10 cases of rash driving have been filed in January itself.

