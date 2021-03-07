Three cops sent to police lines over negligence of duty

Noida: Three police personnel were recalled to the police lines on Sunday for alleged dereliction of duty leading to mismanagement of traffic.

According to police officials, the in-charge of Mamura police post under Phase 3 police jurisdiction and two constables deployed there, who had been tasked with managing traffic coming from the Noida elevated road and going towards sector 71, were found negligent in their duty.

“It was found yesterday that the three police personnel were missing from their designated post during peak traffic hours,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

A senior police official on Saturday had first discovered the negligence following which action was taken against the three policemen cops, the officials said, adding that they were recalled to the Surajpur police lines until further investigation.

“The three policemen should have been at the spot managing traffic, along with a constable from the traffic department. Instead, they were found sitting elsewhere by a senior official who was passing through the area. Other personnel have now been deployed at the spot to manage traffic,” said a police official.

In September last year, a sub-inspector deployed at the sector 39 police station had been suspended for alleged negligence in performing his duty in a missing person’s case and failing to register a complaint despite the family’s insistence.