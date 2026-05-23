Three separate fire incidents linked to air-conditioners were reported across Noida on Friday, fire department officials said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported.

Three fire incidents linked to AC units reported in Noida, no casualties

In the first incident, reported at around 3.32pm, a fire broke out in a seventh-floor flat at Futec Gateway Society in Sector 75. As a fire engine reached the spot, it was found that the fire had started in the compressor of an air conditioner,” Noida fire officials said in a statement.

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Officials said the fire was extinguished using the society’s hose reel system before it could spread further.

In the second incident, reported at around 5.10pm, the Sector 58 fire station received information about a fire in a flat at the BPCL Society in Sector 56.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire had started in an air conditioner in a room on the seventh floor,” fire officials said in a statement.

In this case too, the building’s in-house firefighting system was used to control and extinguish the blaze. “No casualties reported in the incident,” the statement added.

In the third incident, a fire was reported at a company in Sector 63. Teams from Sector 58 and 71 fire stations reached the spot and found furniture and other equipment, including air conditioners on fire.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was observed that fire had broken out in furniture and other equipment, such as AC units, stored at the back,” fire fighting officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was observed that fire had broken out in furniture and other equipment, such as AC units, stored at the back,” fire fighting officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Pradeep Kumar, chief fire officer (Gautum Budh Nagar), said 26 fire incidents had been reported in the district over the past 15 days.

“Running ACs at very low temperatures, such as 17°C or 18°C, increases the load on electrical systems and can lead to fires. We advise residents to keep AC temperatures around 24°C during summer and ensure timely servicing,” Kumar said.