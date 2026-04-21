Three men held, minor detained for killing a 35-year-old man in Kavi Nagar

Ghaziabad Three men have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man whose body was recovered from a drain near railway tracks in Kavi Nagar on April 10.

On April 10, as police recovered deceased Jitendra Chauhan’s body from a drain adjacent to Ghaziabad-Moradabad railway tracks, an FIR under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (destroying evidence) was registered the following day at the Kavi Nagar police station. (Representational image)

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The police identified the three arrested people as a 22-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, and 19-year-old; and the fourth as a 15-year-old minor. Police said all the accused and the deceased, Jitendra Chauhan, are relatives and reside in the same locality.

On April 10, as police recovered deceased Jitendra Chauhan’s body from a drain adjacent to Ghaziabad-Moradabad railway tracks, an FIR under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (destroying evidence) was registered the following day at the Kavi Nagar police station.

Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar circle, told HT, “The accused told police that during a wedding function in the family last year, Chauhan had allegedly misbehaved with the 22-year-old man’s sister. When confronted, Chauhan allegedly beat him up and abused the family. So, the 22-year-old was annoyed and planned to take revenge.”

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the 19-year-old also alleged that Chauhan misbehaved with his wife too. So, all the three men planned to take revenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the 19-year-old also alleged that Chauhan misbehaved with his wife too. So, all the three men planned to take revenge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 38-year-old, who is Chauhan’s brother-in-law, and father of the 19-year-old, told police, “A couple of months ago, Chauhan had tried to misbehave with his daughter-in-law, wife of his 19-year-old son. So, both of them planned to take revenge. Since all suspects are relatives, they came together and planned to kill the deceased. They did not file complaint about him to avoid bringing a bad name to their family in the society,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 38-year-old, who is Chauhan’s brother-in-law, and father of the 19-year-old, told police, “A couple of months ago, Chauhan had tried to misbehave with his daughter-in-law, wife of his 19-year-old son. So, both of them planned to take revenge. Since all suspects are relatives, they came together and planned to kill the deceased. They did not file complaint about him to avoid bringing a bad name to their family in the society,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police said that on April 9, the three suspects asked the minor to call Chauhan near the railway tracks. The three were already present there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said that on April 9, the three suspects asked the minor to call Chauhan near the railway tracks. The three were already present there. {{/usCountry}}

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“When he arrived, all four overpowered him and threw chilli powder in his eyes. They fired shots at him with a pistol and another illegal weapon, before throwing him in a nearby drain. The autopsy revealed four gunshot injuries. Based on local information, electronic surveillance, and CCTV footage, the three suspects were arrested from the Kavi Nagar industrial area on Monday, and the minor was also taken into custody,” the ACP Maurya said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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