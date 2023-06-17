In separate incidents, three people die after falling from buildings in Noida

A 21-year-old student died after allegedly falling off the eighth floor of a residential tower at a housing society in Noida on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Salarpur village, Noida. (Representative Image)

The deceased was a third-year engineering student at a Mathura college and was visiting his parents in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100, police said, adding that preliminary investigation has found that it was a suicide.

Assistant commissioner of police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the incident took place around 11.15pm on Friday. “A security guard of the society informed the police that a person has fallen on the balcony shed of the first floor of tower 10 from an upper floor of the building and suffered severe injuries, including head injuries. A police team immediately reached the spot and took the person to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Verma said.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are being carried out

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Salarpur village, Noida.

“The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the boy was playing on the terrace of his home in the village. He was near the terrace railing when he lost his balance and fell, preliminary investigation has found,” said the ACP.

He added that boy’s father works at a factory in Phase-2, Noida, and the boy was the youngest of three siblings.

“At the time of the incident, his family members were in the house. After the child fell, locals and family took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police received information about the incident from the hospital following which a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The body was handed back to the family following the examination and no complaint has been received in the matter from the family,” said Verma.

In a third incident, an 18-year-old man died after falling from the second floor roof of a garments manufacturing company in Sector 63, where he was worked as machine operator on Saturday afternoon, said police. The deceased hailed from Bulandhshahr, police said. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by other employees but was declared dead by doctors.

“The incident happened around 1pm at a garments manufacturing company in Sector 63, Noida. The 18-year-old was working as a machine operator. Police received information about the incident from the hospital following which a police team reached the spot and informed the family members of the deceased,” said Amit Maan, station house officer, Sector 63 police station.

He said a post-mortem examination of the body was carried out and no complaint has been received in the matter.

