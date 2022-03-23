Tight security at 58 exam centres in Gautam Budh Nagar ahead of UP Board exams

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday inspected security arrangements at 10 exam centres under the jurisdiction of the Jewar and Rabupura police stations in Greater Noida ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Board Examinations 2022 which are scheduled to begin from March 24. The police have been instructed to ensure no malpractice takes place during the examination.

“School authorities have been given necessary guidelines, including making a separate canopy at the school entrance to check girl candidates and a separate stall for keeping mobile phones,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), Gautam Budh Nagar.

He added that more centres will be inspected on Wednesday.

According to officials, the UP Board exams will be held for classes 10 and 12 in 58 exam centres across Gautam Budh Nagar and policemen have been deputed at each centre round the clock. A total of 37,500 students from Gautam Budh Nagar will sit for the exams.

“Each exam centre is equipped with CCTV cameras which will be monitored from the Lucknow headquarters. We have also ensured that teachers who have been accused of malpractice are not given exam duties this time,” said Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Girl students and differently abled candidates can give the exams at their own schools so they can safely travel to and from the centres.

“Of the 37,500 students who will give the exams this year, 17,017 are girls. Girls often do not find transport or feel unsafe going to exam centres that are far away from their homes, hence we have made their schools their exam centres. The same policy has been followed for differently abled students,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, as per official data, compared to the academic session 2020-2021, there are 4,170 lesser students giving the board exams this year. In the previous academic session, the total number of students that gave the exam was 41,690, while this year the number of students is 37,500.

