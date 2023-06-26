Three die in a road accident at Eastern Peripheral expressway in Greater Noida

Three men, aged between 22 and 25 years, died in a car accident on the Eastern Peripheral expressway in Greater Noida early on Sunday, police said, even as officers were figuring out the circumstances that led to the accident as parts of no other vehicle were found on the spot.

The car’s right side was entirely damaged after it turned turtle, officers said. Except the driver, no one was wearing the seat belt, said investigator Singh. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they were probing whether a speeding vehicle hit their caror the driver lost control, which could have possibly led to the accident.

“On Saturday evening, Sanjeev, along with his friend Prakhar and driver Honey, left home for some work in Bagpat by his car. After finishing work on Sunday early morning, they were heading towards Bulandshahr. They met with an accident at around 4am on the Eastern Peripheral expressway,” said investigator Manoj Singh, adding that the incident took place just before the expressway toll plaza under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station.

The car’s right side was entirely damaged after it turned turtle, officers said. Except the driver, no one was wearing the seat belt, said investigator Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Singh, 25, who worked as a property dealer, his friend Prakhar, 25, and car driver Honey, 22. The three, residents of Bulandshahr, were returning home from Bagpat when the accident took place at 4am, said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Dadri.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital in Dadri, from where doctors referred them to another hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Police said that during investigation, ₹3 lakh was recovered from the damaged car, which was handed over to the deceased’s family.