Noida: Two held for creating fake Aadhaar cards, senior cops deny link to Sachin-Seema case

Two people from Dadri were arrested on Monday for allegedly creating fake Aadhaar cards, police said on Thursday, adding that they have recovered 15 fake Aadhaar cards from them.

The two used to run a Jan Seva Kendra in Ahmedgarh area of Bulandshahr, police said, adding that it was from this centre that the duo created fake Aadhaar cards. (Representative Image)

According to Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Dadri police station, the suspects Pawan Kumar (34) and Pushpendra Kumar (24), both residents of Bulandhshahr, were arrested from Dadri-Badalpur bypass in Greater Noida on Monday.

“We received a tip-off that two suspects involved in creating fake Aadhaar cards will be crossing the Dadri-Badalpur bypass on Monday. Acting on the information, the we nabbed the two suspects from the stretch. Police also recovered 15 fake Aadhaar cards, three laptops, three printers, two fingerprint devices and other electronic items from the suspects,” said the SHO.

Investigators associated with the case said the two arrested suspects may have provided fake Aadhaar cards to Rabupura resident Sachin Meena, who had helped his Pakistani partner Seema Haider and her four children to enter India illegally. However, senior police officers have denied that these two cases are connected.

“Meena’s paternal aunt resides in Bulandhshahr and her son had helped Meena get a fake Aadhaar card for Haider and her children. It is suspected that Meena got the fake Aadhaar cards made from the same shop,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Saad Miyan Khan denied any links between the present case and the Sachin-Seema case. “We have not recovered any Aadhaar cards from Seema Haider and the arrests have no links with that case. That is an independent investigation, which is still underway,” said Khan.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all three related to forgery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police said, adding the suspects have been sent to jail by a local court.

