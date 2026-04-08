Two arrested over firing outside Dhaba in Modinagar

Ghaziabad: Days after a 35-year-old man was shot at outside a Dhaba on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Modinagar on April 2, police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the murder attempt, officials said on Tuesday. Suspects were apprehended on Monday night during a crackdown at Bhojpur Road in Modinagar, police said (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The suspects were apprehended on Monday night during a crackdown at Bhojpur Road in Modinagar, and were identified as a 50-year-old Bhojpur resident, the prime suspect; and his accomplice as a 35-year-old resident of Karkardooma, Delhi.

“We received information through informers about the two men and their suspected role behind the April 2 incident. As they were in a car, police intercepted it on the Bhojpur Road. The suspects opened fire at the police. But during the police’s retaliatory fire, the 50-year-old suspect suffered a shot in the leg. He was later taken to a hospital. The other suspect was also arrested,” Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Modinagar circle), told HT.

The suspects’ car was seized, and illegal arms and bullets were also recovered, the ACP added.

Police said the 50-year-old had allegedly planned the attack on the victim on the April 2 night. He has a list of criminal cases registered against his name and also a history-sheet at Modinagar.

Notably, on the night of April 2, the 35-year-old resident of Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, had come to collect some payment outside a Dhaba on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Modinagar. While he was about to leave for home in his SUV, an unidentified man shot him five times.

The injured man, however, managed to flee in his SUV, driving for about 18 km to reach a hospital at Sanjay Nagar.

Later, his wife filed a first information report at the Modinagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109(1) for attempt to murder, and 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, against six named persons, and two unidentified persons.