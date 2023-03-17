Two booked for sexual assault on minor boy in Ghaziabad, filming the act

Two persons have been booked by the Ghaziabad police on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, a class 4 student, and widely sharing on social media a video of the alleged act.

Police said the two suspects also threatened the boy with dire consequences if he revealed the assault to anyone. (Representational Image)

Police said the two suspects assaulted the boy at an isolated location on March 5 and shot the video of the act on their mobile phone. Later, they circulated the video on the social media, police said.

“The boy’s family got to see the video and approached the police on Thursday with a complaint. On their complaint, we registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. One of the prime suspects is aged about 19 years while the age of the second suspect, who filmed the act, is yet to be ascertained. They both are the boy’s neighbours,” said Nimish Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri) said.

“We have formed teams to trace the two suspects involved in the case. They are on run ever since the video went viral and came to the knowledge of the boy’s family,” the ACP said.