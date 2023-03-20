Two brothers kill their sister, throw her body in Hindon in Greater Noida

Two brothers have been arrested on Sunday on charges of strangulating their 20-year-old sister to death in Greater Noida and later dumping the body in river Hindon, police said on Monday, adding that the motive for the crime was the duo was unhappy with the woman’s alleged drinking habit and her failed marriage.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Shahrukh (32) and Sartaj (28), both residents of Kakrala village in Phase 2, Noida. They work at a car repair shop in Noida, said police. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Rambadan Singh said on March 13, a 30-year-old woman’s body was found floating in the Hindon near Chaar Murti roundabout under Ecotech-3 police station jurisdiction.

“The body was spotted by locals who informed police.we fished it out of the river and a post-mortem examination was carried out. The autopsy revealed that the woman died of strangulation about five days prior to the discovery of the body,” said Singh.

The next day, on March 14, Sartaj gave a missing person complaint at Surajpur police station, stating that his sister Nazma was missing since the past five days. “Sartaj and his family also told the police that they believed the body that was fished out of Hindon a day before to be their sister’s,” said the DCP.

Upon investigation, police questioned Sartaj, his brother Shahrukh and their family members. “After the initial questioning, police suspected the two brothers to be behind the killing. Upon further interrogation, the brothers admitted to killing Nazma on the night of March 8 and later dumped the body in the river near Chaar Murti Chowk,” said the officer.

The brothers allegedly told police that Nazma was married to Sajid, a resident of Masuri, Ghaziabad, in 2012.

“Nazma and Sajid used to live in Surajpur but for the past one year, they had been living separately and Sajid shifted to Masuri, where he worked as a scrap dealer. They had four children of whom two were staying with Sajid in Masuri while the other two were staying with Nazma’s parents in Kakrala village in Phase 2, Noida. Nazma’s family was upset over her failed marriage, and her alleged drinking habit,” said the officer.

On the night of March 8, Nazma was found drinking at Jagat Farm market complex in Greater Noida around 3 am by a police personnel. “Nazma was found half-unconscious after which the police personnel took her brother’s number from her phone and called Sartaj to come and pick her up. Sartaj and Shahrukh came to the spot in their car and took Nazma. They then had a heated argument with Nazma after which both of them strangulated her with her dupatta and duped her body in the river near the Chaar Murti roundabout,” said the officer.

When the brothers got to know that Nazma’s body had been found, they decided to give a missing person complaint to misdirect the police.

“The suspects have been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and were produced before the magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” said Singh.