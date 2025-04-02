Two cab drivers murder Delhi man over fare in Ghaziabad, held after gunfight

Two men were arrested late Tuesday night after failing to stop at a police checkpoint leading to a chase and shootout in Kaushambi, during which one suspect was shot in the leg. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to murdering a 25-year-old Delhi resident over a cab fare dispute on March 28, police said. The suspects, Zeeshan Ansari, 22 and Ale Navi, 27, were stopped by police during routine checks, but they attempted to flee and shot at police. (Representational image)

The suspects, identified as Zeeshan Ansari, 22, from Khoda and Ale Navi, 27, from Simbhaoli in Hapur district, were stopped by police during routine checks at a culvert in Kaushambi. “When we asked them to halt, they attempted to flee, abandoned their Maruti Suzuki Swift, and opened fire at the police. In retaliatory fire, Zeeshan was shot in the leg, and Navi was nabbed soon after,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Indirapuram circle.

During questioning, they admitted to killing Sandeep Kumar, a contractual pharmacist at IGI Airport and a resident of Vasant Vihar, Delhi. Kumar’s body was found under the Hindon elevated road on the morning of March 29.

Police said that Kumar had likely arrived in Kaushambi via Metro on the night of March 28 and hired a private cab to reach Khoda, where he was visiting a friend. “An argument over the fare broke out during the ride. Navi, who was driving, and Zeeshan, the co-driver, assaulted Sandeep severely and later dumped him below the elevated road,” Srivastava said. The suspects were not affiliated with any online cab service and operated the vehicle as an unregistered private taxi.

The autopsy report confirmed that Kumar died of antemortem injuries, with multiple injury marks on his throat. Following a complaint from Kumar’s father, police registered an FIR for murder. “The suspects were arrested during the police operation on Tuesday night, where they admitted their involvement. In addition to the murder charge, they will also face legal action for attempting to kill police officers during their escape,” Srivastava added. The cases have been registered at Kaushambi police station.