Two dead, 1 hurt as bike falls off flyover in Greater Noida

Two men died while another was critically injured after their bike hit a divider and fell off a flyover in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, the day of Holi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Vikas Kumar, (21), a resident of Kulesara under Ecotech-3 police station limits and Maas, (22), a resident of Sector 101 in Noida, while the injured has been identified as Deva Singh,(25), a resident of Salarpur in Noida.

“We received a call from a passerby around 1:30pm on Friday and he informed us about the accident. A team of police personnel was rushed to the spot and they found that the three young men had fallen off the Dadri railway station flyover,” said Awdhesh Kumar, station in-charge (SHO) of Surajpur police station.

The three were rushed to a private hospital in Dadri area where Vikas and Maas succumbed to their injuries during treatment, while Deva was shifted to another multi-specialty hospital in Greater Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Initial investigation has revealed that the three men were friends and had stepped out of their homes to play Holi. They were travelling on a bullet motorcycle and were overspeeding. On the Dadri railway station flyover, their bike seems to have lost balance. It first hit the divider and the three toppled over the side railing and plunged about 30 feet below,” said SHO Kumar.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the three men were under the influence of intoxicants.

“All the three were employed in separate private firms. The hospital authorities have stated that Deva is critical and has received multiple injuries. However, we have not received any official complaint in this regard”, the SHO said.

The bodies of the two deceased were handed over to their families, the SHO added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}