Two held for extorting money from couple by recording videos of hotel stay

Noida police on Friday said they arrested two persons accused of recording videos of a couple and demanding extortion money. The arrest also led to the busting of a gang that supplies kits consisting of bank passbooks, sim cards, ATMs and other bank facilities, said Saad Miya Khan, additional Deputy Commissioner Police (ADCP) Noida (Central) to ANI.

The police said that a complaint was filed at Phase 3 Police station that a person and his female friend received their videos of staying in the hotel and extortion money was demanded from them. Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of two persons, who during interrogation revealed that they stayed in the same hotel room a few days back and had installed the camera there. Later, when the couple stayed in the same room, the accused recorded their videos and blackmailed them, the police added.

Another person involved in supplying forged items like bank documents, ATMs, and SIM cards was arrested. “They also have links with Jamtara” informed the police official.

The arrested individuals also disclosed that they had recently sold one such kit to a person named Anurag, who runs a call center. “Anurag was running three unauthorised call centres and was selling duty-free or discounted iPhones. He has been arrested and various materials including laptops have been seized” the police official said.

(With ANI inputs)

