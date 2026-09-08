Two held for killing neighbour over loud music in Noida

Noida: Two brothers were arrested after they allegedly killed a 45-year-old man during a dispute over loud music at a birthday celebration in Noida Phase 2, police said on Monday.

Police said no previous dispute between the neighbours came to light.

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The deceased was identified as Satish Sharma, a resident of Gejha village in Phase 2, Noida. Police said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the BNS was registered at the Phase 2 police station.

The incident took place late Friday night when a birthday celebration was underway at the house of Satish’s neighbour. Satish approached his neighbour and asked him to lower the volume of the music.

“When he refused, an argument broke out. His brother also joined in. They entered into a fist fight and one of them punched Satish in the face, following which he fell on the ground,” said a police officer.

The officer said Satish’s head hit a hard surface and he lost consciousness. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Satish had no visible injuries apart from a facial injury, but they suspected he suffered internal head injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Satish had no visible injuries apart from a facial injury, but they suspected he suffered internal head injury. {{/usCountry}}

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“The post-mortem report also mentioned that he suffered an internal head injury,” said Raghuvendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 2.

Police said no previous dispute between the neighbours came to light. A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at Phase 2 police station and the suspects were arrested.