Two held for murder of Ghaziabad para athlete

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested two people in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old promising para athlete who was on the verge of representing India at this year’s Asian Para Games but was shot dead on May 30 afternoon at Sai Upvan area in Ghaziabad. “The autopsy indicated that he sustained two gunshots. One shot hit his head, and the second shot was fired on his back,” Sachin Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, told HT (Representational image)

Police officials said they arrested the prime suspect, a 22-year-old a para-athlete and close friend of the deceased, Chirag Tyagi, and second suspect, a 23-year-old, who helped the prime suspect get access to an illegal pistol.

According to the police, the two arrested suspects are residents of Muradnagar.

“The prime suspect was a close friend of Tyagi and also had access to his bank account. He withdrew money from Tyagi’s bank account and purchased the illegal pistol for ₹62,000 from it. He used the same pistol to shoot Tyagi under a plan at Sai Upvan on May 30 and fled. The second suspect, the 23 year-old, had helped the prime suspect procure the illegal weapon from a supplier who is absconding. He will be traced soon,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal told HT on Monday.

The police said that Tyagi’s autopsy report has confirmed two gunshots.

“The autopsy indicated that he sustained two gunshots. One shot hit his head, and the second shot was fired on his back,” Sachin Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, told HT.

The deceased Tyagi, a resident of Basantpur Saithli village in Muradnagar, had won the T12 400m event at the Indian Open in Bengaluru, which served as a selection trial for this year’s Asian Para Games in Japan, and had also secured a silver medal in the T13 1,500m event in Bengaluru earlier.

Both categories are meant for athletes with partial visual impairment.

“The prime suspect was annoyed with Tyagi, as he believed that his complaints led to his disqualification in March. So, he had been planning the murder for the past couple of months. Since Tyagi was doing well in his career, the prime suspect felt offended as a result. On May 29, Tyagi arrived in Delhi from Bengaluru after giving a trial. On May 30, both started in a cab from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and arrived in Ghaziabad and disembarked near New Bus Adda Metro station,” the DCP added.

The police said that the prime suspect lured Tyagi to nearby Sai Upvan, where he shot him with the illegal pistol two times before fleeing to Muradnagar.

The police, meanwhile, has identified the third suspect as a resident of Bhikkhanpur near Muradnagar, who is on the run.