Two Kanwar pilgrims killed in different incidents in Ghaziabad

A Kanwar pilgrim identified as Gaurav Singh, 25, was electrocuted while eight others were injured when the top of their ‘Dak Kanwar’ truck came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire in Ghaziabad’s Loni on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that they received information around 10.30 pm and promptly rushed the injured to two different hospitals in Ghaziabad.

Jaivir Singh, a local resident and an eye witness, said the vehicle the truck tried to evade was carrying LPG cylinders. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the Kanwar season, some pilgrims utilize trucks, mini trucks, and other commercial vehicles as part of the ‘Dak Kanwar’ for their return journey.

“One of the trucks, equipped with a large music system, was being prepared to go to Haridwar from Loni. Meanwhile, a passing vehicle prompted the truck driver to maneuver, causing the top of the music system to come into contact with the electricity cables. As a result, nine people suffered electric shock, and one died on the spot. The eight injured individuals were rushed to hospitals in Mohan Nagar and Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad,” said Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyaya, ACP (Loni).

Jaivir Singh, a local resident and an eye witness, said the vehicle the truck tried to evade was carrying LPG cylinders. “Two other vehicles carrying the pilgrims had already left Loni. This was the last one to depart.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upadhyaya said an additional police force was deployed in Loni to maintain law and order even as no untoward happened after the electrocution. “Despite our repeated requests, the injured or the victim’s family has not given us any police complaint so far.”

In another incident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) stretch near Masuri, a 25-year-old man riding a bike was killed in an accident involving a hit-and-run by an unknown vehicle on Thursday morning, police said, adding that man was returning from his Kanwar pilgrimage from Haridwar along with his friend.

The police identified the victim as Ram Vir and his friend as Mohit Kumar, both residents of Faridabad.

“Both were Kanwarias returning from Haridwar and while they were riding through the DME, their bike was struck by an unknown vehicle, which then fled the scene. Ram Vir died in the accident, while his friend Mohit sustained minor injuries,” said Naresh Kumar, ACP Masuri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Masuri SHO RC Pant said that the incident likely occurred around 8.30 am on Thursday.

“We reviewed the CCTV footage of the stretch, and at around 8.40 am, when the defunct CCTV began recording, we observed a crowd at the accident site. This suggests that the accident had already occurred, and no footage of it was captured. The footage was only available from 8.40 am onwards. The body was sent for autopsy, and we are awaiting a police complaint as the family of the deceased has been informed,” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON