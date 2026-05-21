Two major fires in Ghaziabad in 24 hours, no casualties reported

Two fire incidents took place in the Ghaziabad district on Wednesday, with one related to a blaze at a factory in Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area and the other at a car workshop near New Bus Stand area, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported in either incident.

We had to break certain walls inside to gain access to control the fire at the unit. With timely intervention, other units nearby were saved in time. People at the spot told us that the fire possibly started due to a short-circuit. But no loss of life or injury was reported,” the CFO said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one incident a call was received at 4.02pm about a major fire at a printing ink manufacturing factory located in the Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area.

“About 10-12 workers were inside the factory when the fire started. We rushed in a total of 12 fire tenders to control the fire. Tenders were also called in for help from Hapur and Gautam Budh Nagar. We had to break certain walls inside to gain access to control the fire at the unit. With timely intervention, other units nearby were saved in time. People at the spot told us that the fire possibly started due to a short-circuit. But no loss of life or injury was reported,” the CFO added.

The workers survived by rushing out of the place themselves, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the fire was fully controlled in over an hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the fire was fully controlled in over an hour. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In another incident, three cars were damaged in the blaze that erupted at a car workshop near New Bus Stand early Wednesday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident, three cars were damaged in the blaze that erupted at a car workshop near New Bus Stand early Wednesday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fire department roped in five fire tenders to douse the fire after receiving the call at around 5am. “No employee or staff was there at the workshop, and several cars were parked. Three cars suffered damage due to a fire that possibly started due to a short-circuit. No loss of life or injury was reported, and five fire tenders were used to douse and control the fire,” chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire department roped in five fire tenders to douse the fire after receiving the call at around 5am. “No employee or staff was there at the workshop, and several cars were parked. Three cars suffered damage due to a fire that possibly started due to a short-circuit. No loss of life or injury was reported, and five fire tenders were used to douse and control the fire,” chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fire was doused in an hour, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire was doused in an hour, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON