...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Two major fires in Ghaziabad in 24 hours, no casualties reported

Two fire incidents in Ghaziabad on Wednesday caused no injuries; a factory blaze was controlled with 12 fire tenders, while a car workshop fire damaged three cars.

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Advertisement

Two fire incidents took place in the Ghaziabad district on Wednesday, with one related to a blaze at a factory in Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area and the other at a car workshop near New Bus Stand area, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported in either incident.

We had to break certain walls inside to gain access to control the fire at the unit. With timely intervention, other units nearby were saved in time. People at the spot told us that the fire possibly started due to a short-circuit. But no loss of life or injury was reported,” the CFO said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

In one incident a call was received at 4.02pm about a major fire at a printing ink manufacturing factory located in the Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area.

“About 10-12 workers were inside the factory when the fire started. We rushed in a total of 12 fire tenders to control the fire. Tenders were also called in for help from Hapur and Gautam Budh Nagar. We had to break certain walls inside to gain access to control the fire at the unit. With timely intervention, other units nearby were saved in time. People at the spot told us that the fire possibly started due to a short-circuit. But no loss of life or injury was reported,” the CFO added.

The workers survived by rushing out of the place themselves, said officials.

 
ghaziabad district
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Two major fires in Ghaziabad in 24 hours, no casualties reported
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.