Two-day medico-legal workshop held at GIMS in Greater Noida

ByMaria Khan
May 09, 2025 07:03 PM IST

At least 35 doctors from Gautam Budh Nagar and surrounding areas participated in the workshop on Wednesday and Thursday

The Department of Forensic Medicine at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, held a two-day workshop on critical medico-legal issues faced by medical officers, health department officials said on Thursday.

Two-day medico-legal workshop held at GIMS in Greater Noida

At least 35 doctors from Gautam Budh Nagar and surrounding areas participated in the workshop on Wednesday and Thursday, offered hands-on training in areas such as wound assessment, preparation of medico-legal reports, and courtroom testimony through practical demonstrations and interactive sessions, said officials.

GIMS director Brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta said precision is very important in medico-legal documentation as doctors’ reports can often become the backbone of judicial decisions. “In medico-legal cases, the accuracy and objectivity of a doctor’s report can significantly influence the outcome of judicial proceedings. Our aim through this workshop is to ensure that medical officers not only understand their clinical responsibilities but also their legal obligations. A well-prepared medico-legal report is not just a document, it is a crucial piece of evidence that can uphold justice and protect both patients and practitioners,” Dr Gupta said.

“Medico-legal practices bridge the gap between healthcare and the legal system. They are vital for upholding justice and maintaining public trust in both institutions,” said Vidyanath Shukla, Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief development officer who was the chief guest at the workshop.

Dr Amit Sharma, head of forensic medicine at GIMS, said there was a growing need for doctors to be courtroom-ready. “With increasing legal scrutiny in medical cases, doctors must understand their responsibilities not just in clinics, but also in courtroom,” he said.

News / Cities / Noida / Two-day medico-legal workshop held at GIMS in Greater Noida
