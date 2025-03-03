U.P. govt approves 23 Cr for state guest house land in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved ₹23 crore for a state guest house in Noida’s Sector 148, officials said. The facility, intended for state ministers and officials visiting the National Capital Region (NCR), will be built on a one-hectare plot near the Sector 148 Metro station on the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, they added. The Noida site offers easy access to Delhi, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, expected to be operational by April 2025. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The land, allocated by the Noida Authority from a 2.9-hectare plot, will be paid for by the state’s Raj Sampatti department, which manages housing for government officials. The department will also finalise the project’s design, layout, and budget, said officials. “The UP government has approved ₹23 crore for the land, and it is likely to approve the construction budget soon,” said Satish Pal, additional CEO of the Noida authority.

The guest house is expected to include suites, living rooms, conference halls, parking, servant quarters, and green spaces. Officials said it will provide an alternative to UP Bhawan and UP Sadan in Delhi, which are inadequate to accommodate visiting dignitaries.

Pal added that the decision on the construction agency lies with the Raj Sampatti department. “If they task us with the project, we will build it,” he said.

The Noida site offers easy access to Delhi, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, expected to be operational by April 2025. A government guest house was also built in Sector 44 in 2017, but it remains unused and in poor condition, said Noida authority officials, on condition of anonymity. The walls and roof of the guest house made out of wood have rotted and are falling apart, they added.