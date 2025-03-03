Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. govt approves 23 Cr for state guest house land in Noida

ByVinod Rajput
Mar 03, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The guest house in Noida is expected to include suites, living rooms, conference halls, parking, servant quarters, and green spaces

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved 23 crore for a state guest house in Noida’s Sector 148, officials said. The facility, intended for state ministers and officials visiting the National Capital Region (NCR), will be built on a one-hectare plot near the Sector 148 Metro station on the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, they added.

The Noida site offers easy access to Delhi, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, expected to be operational by April 2025. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The Noida site offers easy access to Delhi, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, expected to be operational by April 2025. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The land, allocated by the Noida Authority from a 2.9-hectare plot, will be paid for by the state’s Raj Sampatti department, which manages housing for government officials. The department will also finalise the project’s design, layout, and budget, said officials. “The UP government has approved 23 crore for the land, and it is likely to approve the construction budget soon,” said Satish Pal, additional CEO of the Noida authority. 

The guest house is expected to include suites, living rooms, conference halls, parking, servant quarters, and green spaces. Officials said it will provide an alternative to UP Bhawan and UP Sadan in Delhi, which are inadequate to accommodate visiting dignitaries. 

Pal added that the decision on the construction agency lies with the Raj Sampatti department. “If they task us with the project, we will build it,” he said. 

The Noida site offers easy access to Delhi, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, expected to be operational by April 2025. A government guest house was also built in Sector 44 in 2017, but it remains unused and in poor condition, said Noida authority officials, on condition of anonymity.  The walls and roof of the guest house made out of wood have rotted and are falling apart, they added. 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On